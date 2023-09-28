Rain, snowfall expected in Kashmir on September 28: MeT

The weather office has predicted light rain and snowfall over Kashmir mountains from Thursday night. The weather was mainly clear during the day on Thursday with meteorological department (MeT) expecting precipitation over higher reaches from the late evening.

A fisherman prepares to cast his net in Dal Lake during sunset in Srinagar on Thursday. (AFP)

“Light to moderate rain/snowfall over higher reaches is likely to commence towards late evening and night at many places of North Kashmir which is expected to spread gradually to other parts of J&K, especially Kashmir, Pirpanjal and Sonmarg-Zojila by Friday, September 29,” said MeT director Sonam Lotus.

Rain and snowfall over higher reaches were likely at many places of Kashmir and isolated places of Jammu region on Friday as well. The MeT said from September 30 to October 5, the weather will be mainly dry.

“A brief spell of rain/snowfall over higher reaches at isolated places can’t be ruled out, although chances are less. Overall, there’s no forecast of any major rain or snowfall for the next one week,” he said.

The MeT also advised the farmers to postpone the harvesting of crops for September 29.

After deficit rainfall in August and September, the upper reaches of Gulmarg and north Kashmir received the season’s first snowfall that led to drop in day temperature early this week on September 25 and 26.

Kashmir has been parching under dry weather and above-normal temperatures for the past two months, leading to dropping levels in Jhelum and other water bodies, which has also affected horticulture, the apple crop in particular.

The Union territory experienced deficit rainfall and snowfall in January, February and March, followed by just below normal precipitation in May and June. July witnessed excess rainfall in Jammu as well as Kashmir, but the months of August and September passed without any major showers.

