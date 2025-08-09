Rain to intensify in Himachal; IMD issues orange alert for Aug 11-12

Even as 357 roads, including two national highways, have been closed owing to landslides in the state, the Met department anticipates continued rainfall. ITBP personnel rescue stranded Kailash Yatra pilgrims from cloudburst-hit Kinnaur, in Himachal Pradesh. (PTI)

A landslide occurred on the Chandigarh-Manali four-lane on Friday afternoon after boulders rolled down on the road from a hill in Jhidi in Mandi district on the NH 21 between Mandi-Kullu. Due to this, the four-lane has been closed for vehicles. Long queues of vehicles have formed on both sides of the road. The work of restoration was started immediately but repeated sliding on the land is delaying the road restoration work.

Meanwhile, light rainfall was recorded at isolated places in Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur, and Sirmaur districts in the past 24 hours.

The Met department has issued a fresh warning of continued rainfall activity in Himachal Pradesh, with heavy rain expected in many parts of the state over the next few days. The IMD has issued an orange alert for August 11 and 12 in three districts and a yellow alert for the remaining districts.

As per the Met department prediction for August 9, a yellow alert has been issued for Kangra, Una, and Sirmaur districts for heavy rainfall. Rainfall activity is expected to pick up again from the night of August 10 and continue through the morning of August 11.

The Met department predicted widespread rainfall is likely across the state on August 11 and 12. Particularly, Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi districts have been issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall on these days, while yellow alerts have been issued for other mid-hill districts such as Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, and Chamba.

The IMD also reported that rainfall in Himachal Pradesh during August so far is 35% above normal, with districts like Solan, Kullu, Kinnaur, Bilaspur, and Una recording almost double the average rainfall.

From June 1 to August 8, the state has received 13% more rainfall than the seasonal average. The highest rainfall has been recorded in Shimla district, followed by Mandi, where rainfall is about 65% above normal. Chamba, Una, Bilaspur, and Kangra districts have also recorded 40% more rainfall than usual.

Despite the wet conditions, no major flood warnings have been issued yet, as rainfall remains light in many regions at present.

As per the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), 357 roads, including NH 305, are blocked at Jahed and at Ghiyagi near Banjar in Kullu district remained blocked.

Rain-related death toll crosses 200

As per SEOC, since June 20, a total of 202 deaths have been recorded due to monsoon-related incidents. Of these, 108 people lost their lives due to rain, floods, and landslides, while 94 deaths occurred in road accidents, as per the latest official data.

CM seeks special package

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that he has sought a special relief package for the rain-battered state. He said that the state government is pressing the Centre for a special relief package.

1 killed after car falls into gorge in Mandi

A multi-task worker was killed in an accident in Mandi on Friday after a portion of the road sank and his car fell into a gorge. The deceased is identified as a multi-task worker of the Jal Shakti Department Hakam Thakur, who is survived by his 3-year-old daughter, wife and parents.

Thakur was a resident of Fandar village in Mandi. As per police, Thakur was working as a multi-task worker in the Jal Shakti Department in JE Section Kalhani. On Friday morning he left home for his office and his car met with an accident. He was alone in the car at the time of the accident. Police said that the accident happened after a portion of the road sank after which the car rolled down into a gorge.