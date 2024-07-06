 Rain triggers waterlogging in south Malwa - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rain triggers waterlogging in south Malwa

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Jul 06, 2024 10:48 PM IST

Several streets in Bathinda city, such as Power House, GT Road, Road, Mall Road, Amrik Singh Road, Bhatti Road and Civil Lines area, saw up to 2-3 feet water accumulation.

The heavy rainfall resulted in waterlogging in southern Malwa districts on Saturday morning. Bathinda, Faridkot and Muktsar were among the affected districts. The less than two-hour downpour brought Bathinda city to a standstill, exposing the “ill-preparedness” of the municipal authorities, said residents.

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road on the Power House road in Bathinda on Saturday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Commuters wade through a waterlogged road on the Power House road in Bathinda on Saturday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Several streets in the city, such as Power House, GT Road, Road, Mall Road, Amrik Singh Road, Bhatti Road, Civil Lines area, Sirki Bazaar, etc. saw up to 2-3 feet water accumulation, resulting in inconvenience to commuters.

Bathinda city is no stranger to waterlogging during rain. Local residents say they have been facing this problem for the past three decades.

Bathinda deputy commissioner Jaspreet Singh said the municipal corporation installed high-capacity pumps to drain out water. “It is normal. The water will be drained within a few hours and the streets will be clear for commuters. Continuous rain causes some problems but short spells of rain can be tackled easily as the city is fully prepared,” he added.

Gidderbaha town of Muktsar district also witnessed waterlogging during the rain. In Faridkot, the Cantonment road was waterlogged for which residents blamed the pending sewerage pipeline project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Rain triggers waterlogging in south Malwa
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On