Rain triggers waterlogging in south Malwa

The heavy rainfall resulted in waterlogging in southern Malwa districts on Saturday morning. Bathinda, Faridkot and Muktsar were among the affected districts. The less than two-hour downpour brought Bathinda city to a standstill, exposing the “ill-preparedness” of the municipal authorities, said residents. Commuters wade through a waterlogged road on the Power House road in Bathinda on Saturday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Several streets in the city, such as Power House, GT Road, Road, Mall Road, Amrik Singh Road, Bhatti Road, Civil Lines area, Sirki Bazaar, etc. saw up to 2-3 feet water accumulation, resulting in inconvenience to commuters.

Bathinda city is no stranger to waterlogging during rain. Local residents say they have been facing this problem for the past three decades.

Bathinda deputy commissioner Jaspreet Singh said the municipal corporation installed high-capacity pumps to drain out water. “It is normal. The water will be drained within a few hours and the streets will be clear for commuters. Continuous rain causes some problems but short spells of rain can be tackled easily as the city is fully prepared,” he added.

Gidderbaha town of Muktsar district also witnessed waterlogging during the rain. In Faridkot, the Cantonment road was waterlogged for which residents blamed the pending sewerage pipeline project.