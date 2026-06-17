Rainfall to continue in Himachal, orange alert in five districts on June 18

With showers expected to continue over the coming days in Himachal Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has issued an orange alert for thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms and gusty winds in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts for June 18.

A child playing in water logged Suketi khad bridge after heavy rain in Mandi on Tuesday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

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The weather office has also sounded a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several districts on June 17, 18 and 19. Rainfall has been forecast at a few places across the state till June 22. A fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to affect northwest India from June 18.

Light to moderate rain was recorded at many places across the state during the past 24 hours. The highest rainfall of 4.6 cm was recorded in Gohar, followed by Jot (4.1 cm), Kufri (3.96 cm), Bhattiyat (3.81 cm), Nagrota Suriyan (3.56 cm), Pachhad (2.4 cm), Shilaroo (1.88 cm), Sundernagar (1.79 cm), Kandaghat (1.64 cm) and Shimla (1.26 cm).

Thunderstorms were reported in Shimla, Jubbarhatti, Kangra, Sundernagar, Jot, Murari Devi and Kufri, while hailstorms occurred in Shimla city, Kinnaur, Mandi, Chopal and Rampur.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the IMD, maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-3°C in many parts of the state during the next 48 hours. Thereafter, they are expected to fall by 3-5°C in many areas during the subsequent two to three days. Meanwhile, no significant change is likely in minimum temperatures across most parts of the state over the next four to five days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the IMD, maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-3°C in many parts of the state during the next 48 hours. Thereafter, they are expected to fall by 3-5°C in many areas during the subsequent two to three days. Meanwhile, no significant change is likely in minimum temperatures across most parts of the state over the next four to five days. {{/usCountry}}

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On Tuesday, maximum temperatures remained within the normal range across Himachal Pradesh. Una continued to be the hottest place in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius. It was followed by Neri at 35.3 degrees Celsius and Mandi at 35.2 degrees Celsius.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius, while Manali and Kufri registered 26.4 degrees Celsius and 18.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

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