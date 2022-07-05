Rainfall washes away Ludhiana MC’s claims of monsoon preparedness

Tall claims made by the Ludhiana municipal corporation regarding monsoon preparedness were washed away by around half an hour of heavy rainfall on Monday.

Heavy waterlogging was witnessed in old city, including the road outside MC’s headquarters (Zone-A office), and other areas like Haibowal, Dugri, Dhandari, Transport Nagar and Chandigarh Road.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The failure of the civic body to clean the Talab Bazar drain properly also led to water accumulation in Bhadaur House and adjoining areas. Earlier, the civic body had claimed that consistent steps are being taken to clean road gullies and internal drains across the city.

A shopkeeper in Bhadaur House, Manjit Singh, stated that huge amount of waste is dumped into the drain moving through the area, which results in waterlogging. “MC should take steps to clean the drain and install bigger sewer lines in view of rising pressure on the sewer system,” said Manjit.

Meanwhile, some residents said the civic body should work on rain water harvesting techniques, as it will not only help in increasing the groundwater levels, but bring relief from waterlogging in low-lying areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Superintending engineer (SE) Rajinder Singh stated that water accumulation was witnessed in a few areas as heavy rain lashed the city in a short period of time. “There are many low-lying areas in the old city, which is also a reason behind water logging. However, the water levels receded in around 10-15 minutes, soon after the rainfall stopped as the civic body has been regularly cleaning the sewer lines,” said Rajinder.

Installation of storm sewer line proves futile

Even after MC spent around ₹40 lakh on installation of storm sewer line near Clock Tower last year, water logging was still witnessed at the road on Monday. MC officials, however, stated that the road gullies got choked after due to waste dumped by shopkeepers and commuters. The waste was removed by MC staff and the accumulated water receded in 10 minutes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

34.4 mm rain recorded

The city recorded 34.4mm rainfall on Monday morning. The showers started at around 12.30 pm and ended at 1.30 pm , which was followed by hot and humid conditions.

According to the daily weather report of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, PAU, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C and the humidity in the evening was 94%.

According to meteorologists, Ludhiana and its adjoining areas will remain partly cloudy over the next 24 hours.