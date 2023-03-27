Rains lash Jammu and Kashmir, Gulmarg receives fresh snow

The weather improved in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday after the meteorological department reported fresh snowfall in the ski resort of Gulmarg and rains in other parts of the union territory. The MeT has predicted more rains between March 29 and April 1.

Shikaras anchored on the banks of Dal lake, in Srinagar on Sunday.

Following widespread rains, the sun shone brightly in the afternoon in most parts of J&K on Sunday.

“Light to moderate rain with thunder at most places was recorded in the past 24 hours,” deputy director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad issued a weather update at 12.45 pm.

The data issued by MeT said that Gulmarg received 3.8 cm of snowfall while showers were reported in most parts of J&K on Saturday and the following night. While 6.4 mm of rains were recorded in south Kashmir Qazigund, Bhaderwah in Jammu witnessed 21.4 mm rains. The summer capital Srinagar recorded 4.1 mm rains, the winter capital Jammu was hit by hails and 12.8 mm rains.

Intermittent rains have lashed Jammu and Kashmir since March 24 after weeks of hot and dry weather.

The MeT predicted mainly dry weather on March 27 and 28 which will be followed by light rains with thunder at isolated places on March 29.

“From March 30 to April 1, the weather is expected to be cloudy with the possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and strong winds at scattered to fairly widespread places with the possibility of hailstorm over isolated places during March 30,” he said.

The weather office urged farmers to use the window period of March 26 to 28 for spraying of orchards.

It has also advised people to travel after confirming the road status from concerned traffic police during days of precipitation. “Expect a rise in day temperature from March 26,” it said.

The meteorological department said that Jammu and Kashmir received 176 mm of overall precipitation in January and February against the normal of 225 mm.

After remaining above normal in the first two weeks of March, the day temperatures have come down below normal.

The highest day temperature in Kashmir on Saturday was recorded in Konibal in south Kashmir at 15°C.

The summer capital Srinagar recorded 14.4°C, some 0.9 degrees below normal while the night temperature was 5.7°C.

The ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a highest of 1°C during the day, some 4.2 degrees below normal, and a low of -1.4°C on the previous night.

In the southern tourist resort of Pahalgam, the day temperature on the previous day was 10.2°C while it was 2°C during the previous night.

The winter capital Jammu witnessed Saturday’s temperature at 24.7 degree Celsius while the night temperature was 11.9°C, some 3.6°C below normal.