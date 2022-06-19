Rains lash Jammu and Kashmir, snowfall in mountains; landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway

Widespread rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday while there was a light snowfall in the mountains, including the cave shrine of Amarnath in the Himalayas.

Officials said that rains were witnessed across the union territory bringing down day temperature by around 9°C in the Kashmir valley.

The weather office in Srinagar said that the highest rainfall of 35.2 mm was recorded in the ski resort of Gulmarg in Kashmir during the day while Batote in Jammu region received 37.4 mm of rain. Srinagar saw 15.5 mm rains. However, Pahalgam in south Kashmir had recorded 22 mm rains during the night.

Eyewitnesses said that snowfall was experienced in Afarwat mountains in Gulmarg in north Kashmir and on the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir.

Situated at a height of 3,880 metre in south Kashmir Himalayas, the annual 43-day pilgrimage will commence on June 30 as the pilgrims pass through ice-cold streams and treacherous mountain paths.

“There were widespread rains while the upper reaches experienced some snowfall,” said meteorologist M Hussain Mir.

‘Weather to remain erratic for next four days’

Director meteorological department, J&K and Ladakh, Sonam Lotus said that the weather is expected to remain erratic for the next four days in J&K and Ladakh.

“The current weather is overcast with intermittent light to moderate rain and snow over hills at many places,” he said.

Kashmir’s prominent weather spotter, Kashmir_Weather said in a tweet that heavy rains caused flash floods in Loran area, Mandi of district Poonch. “Water has entered several residential buildings,” the handle informed.

It said that the Srinagar-Jammu Highway was blocked in Udhampur. “Road blocked at Samroli, Udhampur due to shooting stones and landslides,” it said.

However, an official at the traffic control room said that the traffic was plying after the road was cleared of the blockades. The meteorologist Mir said that the next two days will see light to moderate rains followed by an increase in the intensity on June 21.

“Tuesday will again witness widespread rainfall in the coming week,” Mir said.

The weather office said that the maximum temperature of 19.3°C was recorded in capital Srinagar, a fall of nine degrees from the normal at the time of the year.

“The lowest day temperature was recorded in Gulmarg with mercury dropping to 8.5°C in the day,” said an official of the meteorological department.

The department has also issued an advisory asking farmers to avoid spraying in orchards till June 22. “Rain may lead to shooting stones in vulnerable areas. People should watch and drive carefully,” said the MeT director, Lotus.

Heavy rains lash Jammu region, flash floods in Poonch school

JAMMU Heavy rains lashed the plains of the Jammu region on Saturday that triggered a fresh landslide at Samroli in Udhampur district causing blockage of the 278-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway, said officials.

Heavy rains were also recorded in the hilly districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban and Doda region.

“Flash floods caused by a cloudburst inundated a KGV School in Loran area of Poonch district around 10.30 am. The flash floods caused panic among the children, who were rescued in time and shifted to a safer place,” said a school teacher.

Ramban district administration has also advised the people to stay away from rivers and rivulets in view of heavy rains.

Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked

“A fresh landslide, triggered by rains on Saturday blocked Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded”, said a police officer.

He informed that the men and machinery were pressed into service but the debris was yet to be cleared.

The landslide occurred around 1.30 pm at Samroli causing suspension of the traffic from both the sides.

In another incident two private cars suffered damage after being hit by rolling stones from a hillock overlooking the highway near Panthial in Ramban district.

However, the passengers travelling in both the vehicles escaped unhurt.

The highway, which had remained closed for nearly 10 hours the previous day following a landslide near Banihal, was opened for one-way traffic Friday night.

Reports from Rajouri said several roads were submerged due to a sudden rise in the flow of water in rivers and streams.

The Met department has forecast rains and snow till June 21 across the union territory.

“The weather is overcast with intermittent light to moderate rain and snow over hills at many places. Generally cloudy with intermittent rain and snow over higher reaches and passes will continue till June 21,” said an official.