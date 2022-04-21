Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Raj Kumar Singh is new Chandigarh IGP
chandigarh news

Raj Kumar Singh is new Chandigarh IGP

Raj Kumar Singh has replaced Omvir Singh, also a 2004-batch IPS officer, who has been transferred to Goa, as per an order issued by the Union ministry of home affairs on Wednesda
Raj Kumar Singh is a 2004-batch IPS officer. (Bloomberg)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 01:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Raj Kumar Singh, a 2004-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the Chandigarh inspector general of police (IGP).

He has replaced Omvir Singh, also a 2004-batch IPS officer, who has been transferred to Goa, as per an order issued by the Union ministry of home affairs on Wednesday. Before his move to Chandigarh, Raj Kumar Singh held the charge of joint commissioner of police, legal division, Delhi Police.

