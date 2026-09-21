Rajasthan AGTF nabs 2 gangsters wanted in Punjab with gun, narcotics

Jaipur Rajasthan Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has arrested two alleged sharp shooters linked to the Lawrence-Arzoo Bishnoi gang in Jodhpur, officials said on Sunday.

The Punjab Police had announced a reward of ₹5 lakh each for information leading to their arrest, officials said. (HT File)

They were identified as Jaskaran Singh, alias Karan, alias Sunny, alias Katta, and Rajinder Singh, alias Billa.Both are aged 23 and residents of Punjab’s Fazilka district.

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The Punjab Police had announced a reward of ₹5 lakh each for information leading to their arrest, officials said.

AGTF additional director general of police Dinesh MN said the two had come to Jodhpur allegedly with plans to carry out a major crime.

On a tip-off that they were in Sirohi and headed to Jodhpur, an AGTF team, with the help of Jodhpur Commissionerate Police, raided room number 204 of Hotel Suncity Inn in Kailash Nagar and arrested them.

The gangsters initially tried to mislead police by introducing themselves as Naveen Jakhar and Ashu, but eventually were forced to reveal their identities as wanted criminals.

The two were wanted in connection with the murders of cloth trader Sanjay Verma in Abohar and Sahil Sen in Fazilka.

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{{^usCountry}} Twelve cases in all, including murder, attempt to murder, assault, threats, robbery, property offences and violations of the Arms Act, are registered against them in Punjab, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Twelve cases in all, including murder, attempt to murder, assault, threats, robbery, property offences and violations of the Arms Act, are registered against them in Punjab, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Additional Superintendent of Police Siddhant Sharma said police recovered 83 grams of opium derivative, a revolver, ₹88,100 in cash, fake Aadhaar cards, mobile phones, SIM cards and other documents from their possession.

Sharma said the gang members had fled to Nepal around one-and-a-half years ago after some murders and returned to India via Madhya Pradesh, ending up in Rajasthan.

The two are being interrogated about the purpose of their visit to Jodhpur, the police said.