Posing as CBI officials, duo demands 3 lakh from Ludhiana resident

: Posing as CBI officials, two Rajasthan residents, including a woman, allegedly tried to extort ₹3 lakh from a Basant Nagar resident on the pretext of resolving a fake court case against him.

The accused, identified as Kanta Devi, 48, Gopal, 57, of Jaipur were arrested on Wednesday.

The duo was also carrying fake identity proofs and fake court orders.

The residents of the Basant Nagar area informed the police after the accused, who posed as CBI officials, sought ₹3 lakh for resolving a police case. They knocked on the doors of Bahadur Singh and showed fake warrants in a murder case. While Bahadur Singh was not in the city, they demanded ₹3 lakh from his relatives to resolve the case.

After the neighbours found their activities to be suspicious, they raised the alarm and called the police. The accused confessed in front of the neighbours that they were sent by someone else to the address and they do not personally know the resident, police said.

The neighbours said that the accused threatened that the family would be in trouble if they failed to give them money.

As per neighbours, Bahadur was in a government job and had recently shifted abroad. They said that the accused had also blackmailed him in the past.

Sub-inspector Kulbir Singh said that a case under sections 384 (extortion), 419 (personation), 465 (forgery), 466 (using forged documents as genuine), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Daba Police station.

He said that the accused will be produced before the court on Thursday. He said that police are tracing their associates and checking their call records.

