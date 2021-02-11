Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rajewal, Punjabi artistes protest against agri laws in Mohali
chandigarh news

Rajewal, Punjabi artistes protest against agri laws in Mohali

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal and Punjabi artistes protested against the three farm laws in Sector 70 on Tuesday night
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:03 AM IST
HT Image

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal and Punjabi artistes protested against the three farm laws in Sector 70 on Tuesday night.

Artistes, including Kanwar Grewal, Sonia Mann and Gurjazz, addressed the protesters and encouraged them to join the agitation at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders.

Stating that the “chakka jam” call of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) witnessed great success on February 6, Rajewal said the farmers’ agitation was getting stronger with farmers from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan joining it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP