Rajiv Tewari appointed Chandigarh assistant estate officer-3

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 20, 2022 01:33 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In a move to streamline functioning of the UT estate office, the Chandigarh administration on Monday created an additional post of assistant estate officer (AEO)-III.

Rajiv Tewari, who currently holds charge of UT director of public relations and agriculture census officer has been appointed as AEO-III.

Also, Sanyam Garg has replaced Sumeet Sihag as the AEO- 1, while Sorabh Arora continues to be the AEO-II.

In a minor reshuffle, UT health secretary Yashpal Garg has been given additional charge of deputy commissioner as the incumbent Vinay Pratap Singh has proceeded to go on training from December 19 to January 13.

Vinod P Kavle will act a link officer for the department of secretary agriculture marketing board and labour department and Hargunjit Kaur as registrar, co-operative societies.

