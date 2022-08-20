Rajnath Singh to inaugurate BJP office in Panchkula

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will be in Panchkula on Saturday afternoon to inaugurate BJP’s new state-level office Panch Kamal in Sector 3.

He will be accompanied by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP’s national general secretary Vinod Tawde and party’s Haryana president Om Prakash Dhankar.

The new office comprises offices of the state president, general secretaries and an auditorium.