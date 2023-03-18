Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rajpura resident caught with 41 boxes of illicit liquor in Chandigarh

Rajpura resident caught with 41 boxes of illicit liquor in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 18, 2023 02:16 AM IST

A police team had spotted the accused’s car Mauli Jagran Community Centre following a tip-off and stopped it for checking

The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested a 34-year-old man for possessing 41 boxes of illicit liquor near the Mauli Jagran Community Centre in the wee hours of Friday.

The accused was identified as Rahul Kumar, a resident of Rajpura, Patiala. (Getty Images)

The accused was identified as Rahul Kumar, a resident of Rajpura, Patiala.

His arrest came following a tip-off that liquor was being smuggled in a car bearing a Punjab registration number. Around 3.30 am, a police team spotted the car and stopped it for checking near the Mauli Jagran Community Centre.

On searching the vehicle, police found 41 boxes of whisky of various brands, including Captain Blue Gold, Naina Premium, Royal General and 999 Power Star Fine.

In another case, a 52-year-old man was caught with 50 quarters of country made liquor near Shitla Mata temple in Dadumajra Colony on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Krishan, alias Don, a resident of Dadumajra Colony.

Separate cases under the Excise Act were registered at the Mauli Jagran and Maloya police stations, respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP