Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rajpura resident caught with 41 boxes of illicit liquor in Chandigarh

Rajpura resident caught with 41 boxes of illicit liquor in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 18, 2023 02:16 AM IST

A police team had spotted the accused’s car Mauli Jagran Community Centre following a tip-off and stopped it for checking

The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested a 34-year-old man for possessing 41 boxes of illicit liquor near the Mauli Jagran Community Centre in the wee hours of Friday.

The accused was identified as Rahul Kumar, a resident of Rajpura, Patiala. (Getty Images)
The accused was identified as Rahul Kumar, a resident of Rajpura, Patiala. (Getty Images)

The accused was identified as Rahul Kumar, a resident of Rajpura, Patiala.

His arrest came following a tip-off that liquor was being smuggled in a car bearing a Punjab registration number. Around 3.30 am, a police team spotted the car and stopped it for checking near the Mauli Jagran Community Centre.

On searching the vehicle, police found 41 boxes of whisky of various brands, including Captain Blue Gold, Naina Premium, Royal General and 999 Power Star Fine.

In another case, a 52-year-old man was caught with 50 quarters of country made liquor near Shitla Mata temple in Dadumajra Colony on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Krishan, alias Don, a resident of Dadumajra Colony.

Separate cases under the Excise Act were registered at the Mauli Jagran and Maloya police stations, respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out