Rajpura resident caught with 41 boxes of illicit liquor in Chandigarh

The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested a 34-year-old man for possessing 41 boxes of illicit liquor near the Mauli Jagran Community Centre in the wee hours of Friday. The accused was identified as Rahul Kumar, a resident of Rajpura, Patiala. (Getty Images)

His arrest came following a tip-off that liquor was being smuggled in a car bearing a Punjab registration number. Around 3.30 am, a police team spotted the car and stopped it for checking near the Mauli Jagran Community Centre.

On searching the vehicle, police found 41 boxes of whisky of various brands, including Captain Blue Gold, Naina Premium, Royal General and 999 Power Star Fine.

In another case, a 52-year-old man was caught with 50 quarters of country made liquor near Shitla Mata temple in Dadumajra Colony on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Krishan, alias Don, a resident of Dadumajra Colony.

Separate cases under the Excise Act were registered at the Mauli Jagran and Maloya police stations, respectively.