Rajya Sabha member Sahney appointed vice-chief of National Apprenticeship Council

The Union ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship has appointed Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney as the vice chairman of the National Apprenticeship Council (NAC). Vikramjit Singh Sahney (HT File)

The council will be headed by the union minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship as chairman with representatives of central government and employers in establishments in public and private sectors among others as members, according to a recent ministry notification.

“Apprentices will receive a stipend, of which 50% is reimbursable to the employer by the government. The apprenticeship will span a period of one year, offering young individuals the opportunity to gain valuable on-the-job training,” Sahney said in a statement after the reconstitution of the council.

He also said that an apprenticeship mela was organised in eight Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Punjab on Monday and over 4,000 students registered for the apprenticeship training programme. He said that there are mutual benefits of the apprenticeship model, calling it a win-win situation for all stakeholders. “Youth will receive essential hands-on experience that will significantly improve their employability, while industries will have the advantage of training a workforce on their premises, ensuring a more efficient and effective skill alignment with their operational needs,” he added.