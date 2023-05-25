32 questions ‘repeated’ from previous year: Congress demands Haryana Civil Services exam cancellation

Citing anomalies in the May 21 preliminary examination for recruitment in the Haryana Civil Services (Executive Branch) and Allied Services, Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday demanded that the May 21 examination be conducted again.

Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala (File photo)

The Congress general secretary in a statement said 32 questions in the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) of 100 marks were copied from the last year’s examination.

“The preliminary examination of the HCS comprises of two papers — General Studies and CSAT. The CSAT is a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%. The result of the preliminary examination is based on the marks obtained in the General Studies paper, provided that the candidate has scored 33% marks in CSAT,” said Surjewala.

The former Haryana minister said repetition of questions in the CSAT amounted to paper leak.

“The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has already seen a scandal in 2021, when an HCS officer, Anil Nagar, who was deputed as the deputy secretary in the commission was arrested by the vigilance bureau for taking bribe to manipulate marks of candidates who appeared in the dental surgeon written exam. We demand that an inquiry be conducted under the supervision of a high court judge into the affairs of the HPSC,” said Surjewala. The state government and the HPSC are toying with the future of 93,000 aspirants who appeared for the exam and should be held accountable, said the Congress leader.

