MP Arora takes up key Ludhiana issues with Rajnath

Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora on Tuesday met defence minister Rajnath Singh. Issues regarding restrictions on construction around defence establishments under the Works of Defence Act,1903 in Baddowal area of Ludhiana were discussed.

MP Sanjeev Arora with defence minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. (HT Photo)

“This was a courtesy call during which many issues related to Punjab were discussed in detail,” said Arora, adding that the defence minister gave a very positive response and hoped that the meeting would prove to be beneficial for Punjab. He added all the issues were discussed in a cordial manner. Arora also submitted a representation to the defence minister stating that he would like to bring to his attention the plight of the farmers and landowners who are affected by restrictions in the Baddowal area of Ludhiana. He pointed out that restrictions are imposed on construction around defence establishments within a distance of 500 to 2000 yards as per the notification under Works of Defence Act, 1903. Besides, there are restrictions on construction within a 1000-yard from the outer boundary. He also discussed amendments in the Works of Defence Act 1903 to make it public-friendly vide GOI MoD letter dated May 18, 2011 and certain guidelines for allowing construction activities near the defence establishment.

Arora said that a lot of farmers cannot use the land due to the existing restrictions. Arora said all these are genuine and urgent issues that affect the livelihood and welfare of thousands of people in the Baddowal Area and requested the defence minister to take swift action to resolve them and ensure justice for the affected populace.

Arora said the defence minister Rajnath Singh heard him and assured that the government is working to make a nationwide policy to resolve these issues and the decision would be taken very soon. The defence minister assured him that Baddowal area would also be covered in this national policy.