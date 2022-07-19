Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney pledges to donate entire salary to EWS kids

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney has pledged to dedicate the entire salary that he would draw during his six-year term in the upper house to the education of economically weak students in Punjab.

Sahney, who had been nominated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), announced to launch a ‘Punjab Education Fund’, for which the total amount comes to around ₹32 lakh per year and about ₹2 crore for a tenure of six years. Sahney, a recipient of fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri, takes keen interest in philanthropy and culture. He took the oath of office on Monday at the onset of monsoon session of Parliament. He also announced to pledge the salary of the staff he has been entitled to as an MP.

Before taking pledge, MP Sahney paid obeisance at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, New Delhi, where a large number of people came to greet him.