Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney pledges to donate entire salary to EWS kids
Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney has pledged to dedicate the entire salary that he would draw during his six-year term in the upper house to the education of economically weak students in Punjab.
Sahney, who had been nominated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), announced to launch a ‘Punjab Education Fund’, for which the total amount comes to around ₹32 lakh per year and about ₹2 crore for a tenure of six years. Sahney, a recipient of fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri, takes keen interest in philanthropy and culture. He took the oath of office on Monday at the onset of monsoon session of Parliament. He also announced to pledge the salary of the staff he has been entitled to as an MP.
Before taking pledge, MP Sahney paid obeisance at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, New Delhi, where a large number of people came to greet him.
Main accused of Landran jewellery robbery nabbed
Making the fourth arrest in the June 11 robbery at a jeweller's shop in Landran, the police on Monday nabbed the main accused, who has previously been convicted of murder. SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said they had recovered ₹20 lakh cash, 350 gm gold jewellery, 2.2 kg silver ornaments, a pistol, five live cartridges and two cars, one of which was used in the crime, from hParamdalip Singh, alias Pamma, 31'spossession.
Corruption case: HC stays arrest of ex-minister Gilzian
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday stayed the arrest of former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian in an FIR registered by the Punjab vigilance bureau against him on the allegations of corruption. The FIR in question was registered on June 6 by the Punjab vigilance bureau under the Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy. He claims there is a clear violation of Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Tricolour to be hoisted atop 60 lakh houses in Haryana: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the Tricolour will be hoisted atop 60 lakh houses in Haryana under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, slated to take place between August 13 and 15. Khattar, and his cabinet colleagues Dushyant Chautala, Ranjit Singh and Gopal Kanda have pledged to donate flags equal to their month's salary. The CM also called upon other MLAs and MPs to donate flags.
Illegal sand mining: Punjab police register FIR against Channi’s nephew, aide
The Punjab Police on Monday registered an FIR against former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh, alias Honey, and his alias Lovie, aide Kudratdeep Singh, at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar for carrying out illegal mining at the Malikpur site of the district in 2017.
Presidential elections: Polling peaceful in Punjab, 114 MLAs cast vote
Polling for the 2022 Presidential elections went off peacefully in Punjab, with 114 out of 117 members of legislative assembly (MLAs) turning up to exercise their franchise on Monday. Three MLAs abstained from voting. Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said all arrangements were made as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India and polling began on schedule at 10 am.
