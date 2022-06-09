Rajya Sabha poll turning out to be tug of war between Khattar, Hooda

The June 10 Rajya Sabha election for two seats from Haryana seems to be turning into a tug of war between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the principal Opposition group in the assembly, the Congress.

Election to the Upper House seats has also become a high-stakes battle for Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Three candidates – BJP’s Krishan Lal Panwar, Congress nominee Ajay Maken and BJP-JJP-backed independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma – are in fray for the two Upper House seats from Haryana.

Kartikeya is the son of former Congress minister Venod Sharma and son-in-law of Congress leader Kuldeep Sharma.

While Panwar will easily sail through, the BJP-JJP combine are trying to upset the applecart of Congress candidate Ajay Maken, who on paper looks set to wrest the second seat.

The Congress, which herded its 28 MLAs to a lake resort in Chhattisgarh a week back to insulate them from being approached by the BJP-JJP-backed independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma, is also learnt to be in touch with a couple of independent MLAs as well as some disgruntled JJP legislators.

To ensure that its allies including the independent MLAs supporting it are on the same page, the BJP on Wednesday convened a gathering of alliance MLAs at a luxury resort on the outskirts of Chandigarh.

Ideal poll arithmetic would mean win for BJP, Congress

As per the mathematical formula for the Rajya Sabha polls, 31 votes are required to win the first of the two seats. Since the BJP has 40 MLAs, its candidate Krishan Lal Panwar will win hands down.

Congress candidate Ajay Maken should also win comfortably if all 31 party MLAs (or even 30 MLAs since stance of Kuldeep Bishnoi is not clear) vote for him on Friday.

‘Kartikeya cannot win unless there is horse trading’

The BJP-JJP coalition will have 19 second preference votes and expects at least six independents and lone HLP MLA Gopal Kanda to vote for independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma.

However, Sharma cannot win unless a few Congress MLAs switch sides or their votes are declared invalid. It is also not clear which way independent MLA Balraj Kundu and lone INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala would vote. Both or one of the two may ultimately abstain.

“Why did Kartikeya enter the contest and why did the BJP-JJP back him if he did not have the numbers? He cannot win unless there is horse trading. If the BJP is not able to do manoeuvring to ensure his win, it will be embarrassing for the BJP,” said an MLA, indicating horse trading in the polls.

On the other hand, the Congress is taking counter measures and is learnt to be in touch with at least two Independent MLAs as well some disgruntled JJP legislators. “Kartikeya may end up actually getting a lot less number of votes than he is expecting if the Independents or JJP MLAs cross vote,” said a Congress leader on the possible outcome.

