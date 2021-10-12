Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rama Atray memorial women's cricket: Punjab oust UTCA to enter finals
chandigarh news

Rama Atray memorial women’s cricket: Punjab oust UTCA to enter finals

Batting first, UTCA were bowled out for 136 in 49 overs; in reply, Punjab eves achieved the target losing one wicket
Palwinder (4 for 19) and spinner Sunita Rani (3 for 21) were the principal wicket-takers for Punjab. (Getty Images)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 12:46 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Riding high on bowlers’, Palwinder (4 for 19) and Sunita Rani (3 for 21), performances, Punjab recorded a facile nine-wicket win over UT Cricket Association (UTCA) in a match played during the ongoing Rama Atray Memorial cricket tournament for women at Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium, Panchkula, on Monday.

Batting first, UTCA were bowled out for 136 in 49 overs. Medium-pacer Palwinder rocked the UTCA top-order with her accurate bowling. Skipper Amanjot Kaur and Divya Sharma put on 41 runs for the third wicket to prop UCTA. Palwinder (4 for 19) and spinner Sunita Rani (3 for 21) were the principal wicket-takers for Punjab.

Replying, Punjab achieved the target losing one wicket.

Ridhima Aggarwal retired hurt after scoring a fruitful 55 off 87 balls. Parveen Khan made 43 off 92 balls. Palwinder of Punjab for her brilliant bowling performance was named player of the match.

In the second match played at GMSSS, Sector 26, Himachal Pradesh beat Jammu and Kashmir by 10 wickets.

