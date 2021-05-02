Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ramp up screening of symptomatic patients: Punjab health minister
Ramp up screening of symptomatic patients: Punjab health minister

He instructed civil surgeons to intensify the screening drive in villages as 58% of deaths have been registered in rural areas
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Sidhu.

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Sidhu on Saturday ordered civil surgeons to ramp up screening of symptomatic persons on war footing, especially in rural areas of the state.

Reviewing the Covid-19 situation of 11 districts, Sidhu said people have misconception that they are suffering from the seasonal viral and typhoid, but when they reach hospital due to breathing complications, they are diagnosed with Covid-19.

Expressing concern, he instructed civil surgeons to intensify the screening drive in villages as 58% of deaths have been registered in rural areas.

The minister said that considering the high case fatality rate (CFR) in the state, there is also need to keep close watch on the functioning of private clinics/RMPs in villages. He said senior medical officers must ensure Covid testing of every single symptomatic persons who are getting treatment from such clinics.

If any private health facility has not shared the information concerning the symptomatic persons on routine basis, they must be booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act for violating Government‘s guidelines, he added.

