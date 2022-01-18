Rana Gurjeet’s son Rana Inder Partap to contest against Cong MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi

Desertions and rebellion in the Punjab Congress continue. A day after chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s brother Manohar Singh announced to fight the election as an independent candidate from Bassi Pathana, Punjab technical education and industrial training minister Rana Gurjeet Singh’s son Rana Inder Partap Singh has declared to contest against sitting Congress MLA Navtej Singh Cheema from Sultanpur Lodhi constituency. Cheema has the backing of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, it is learnt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rana Gurjeet, who represents Kapurthala constituency, and Cheema don’t see eye to eye with each other. After Rana Gurjeet’s ouster from the previous Capt Amarinder cabinet over the ‘sand mining scam’, Cheema was among the six MLAs who had written to Navjot Sidhu, opposing the former minister’s comeback after the change of guard in the state.

Rana Inder Partap said during his interaction with the constituents over the last two months, he received complaints about how Cheema allegedly implicated people in false police cases. He also accused Cheema of misappropriating funds meant for 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak.

Cheema on the other hand trashed the allegations, saying ‘it is a fit case where the pot is calling the kettle black’. “I would request the party to take disciplinary action against Rana Gurjeet for the anti-party activities. People will show them the mirror in the election results, anyway,” Cheema said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}