Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rana Gurjeet’s son Rana Inder Partap to contest against Cong MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi
chandigarh news

Rana Gurjeet’s son Rana Inder Partap to contest against Cong MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi

Rana Gurjeet Singh’s son Rana Inder Partap Singh has declared to contest against sitting Congress MLA Navtej Singh Cheema from Sultanpur Lodhi constituency
Rana Inder Partap Singh has announced that he will contest as an independent candidate against sitting Congress MLA and party nominee Navtej Singh Cheema from Sultanpur Lodhi constituency. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 01:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Desertions and rebellion in the Punjab Congress continue. A day after chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s brother Manohar Singh announced to fight the election as an independent candidate from Bassi Pathana, Punjab technical education and industrial training minister Rana Gurjeet Singh’s son Rana Inder Partap Singh has declared to contest against sitting Congress MLA Navtej Singh Cheema from Sultanpur Lodhi constituency. Cheema has the backing of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, it is learnt.

Rana Gurjeet, who represents Kapurthala constituency, and Cheema don’t see eye to eye with each other. After Rana Gurjeet’s ouster from the previous Capt Amarinder cabinet over the ‘sand mining scam’, Cheema was among the six MLAs who had written to Navjot Sidhu, opposing the former minister’s comeback after the change of guard in the state.

Rana Inder Partap said during his interaction with the constituents over the last two months, he received complaints about how Cheema allegedly implicated people in false police cases. He also accused Cheema of misappropriating funds meant for 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak.

Cheema on the other hand trashed the allegations, saying ‘it is a fit case where the pot is calling the kettle black’. “I would request the party to take disciplinary action against Rana Gurjeet for the anti-party activities. People will show them the mirror in the election results, anyway,” Cheema said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Birju Maharaj
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Delhi Covid-19 cases
UP Elections
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP