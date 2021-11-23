Randhawa directs police to step up night patrolling in Punjab

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday issued instructions to police to increase night patrolling to ensure law and order situation in the state.

Randhawa, who also holds the charge of the home department, said at least one-third of gazetted officers in each police commissionerate and district will be deputed for patrolling as per the roster, and he will review it on daily basis.

In a statement, Randhawa said it has come to his notice that adequate police patrolling was not carried out during night. He directed all commissioners and SSPs to prepare a duty roster of gazetted officers in their respective jurisdictions.

“I can randomly check the location of the duty officer at any time by making a video call,” said the deputy chief minister, adding that security of the state would not be compromised at any cost and strict action would be initiated against the negligent officer.

Principal secretary, home, Anurag Verma has issued a letter to the DGP, ADGP (law & order), commissioners and SSPs asking them to follow the directions.