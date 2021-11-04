Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Randhawa seeks report on recruitment of non-Punjabis in Punjab Police

Published on Nov 04, 2021 12:52 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randahwa has sought a detailed report from the director general of police (DGP) on alleged recruitment of non-Punjabis in the state police ignoring the rules.

The directive came after reports in the media about recruitment of people from other states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan into the Punjab Police.

Randhawa, who is also the state home minister, has asked director general of police (DGP) Iqbalpreet Singh Sahota to furnish all facts pertaining to the matter.

According to an official statement, Randhawa said this is a serious issue and needs immediate action.

He asked the report to be submitted within seven days. The Punjab government will go to the bottom of this case and “severest of severe” action will be taken if any violation of law is found to have taken place, Randhawa said, according to the statement.

