Random Forays: The Brouhaha of travelling large families

Large families that travel together, not only stay together, literally, but they also provide fellow travellers with several mirthful moments. Thus, if an airplane or a rail coach is occupied by two dozen members of an extended family, all others can be sure of unlimited entertainment en-route. Indian families in particular, but also those from other countries, have the potential to create a real ruckus in such a scenario. Families that travel together and even groups comprising of friendly couples actually add zest and gusto to the experience that a solo traveller might sorely have missed. (Shutterstock)

A largish family was bound for a destination wedding last month and I happened to be one of the lucky ones to be on the same flight, with seat-belt safely fastened. One naughty little one was super excited about the impending Goa sojourn, mainly at the prospect of pushing his cousins into the swimming pool, playfully of course. He kept announcing this mischievous intention to his companions, loudly and clearly, though they seemed to not care much about the so-called threat, and pooh-poohed it with elan. Mini arguments did break out though, when the naughty one declared that he was the foremost swimming talent in the family, a claim that was hotly contested by at least two other seven-year-olds. Seated in the vicinity of this bunch of ultra lively kids was an elderly couple who had probably wanted some quiet time on the flight. They grinned and weathered most of the cacophonous goings on, but things came to a pass when the naughtiest one managed to spill some mixed fruit juice upon the lap of the elderly uncle. He had just declared his superiority in cricket as well you see and was probably imitating Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling action when the said mishap took place.

The lad’s charming mother was forced to enter the scene at this point and she profusely apologised to the venerable gent, who, though greatly inconvenienced by the horrible feeling of the sticky liquid seeping into his trousers, managed to smilingly say “No problem”. Something told me there and then that matters would have greatly escalated had the child’s father been the one to attempt to mollify the man. The elderly one’s wife didn’t seem pleased at the broad smile which he bestowed upon the child’s comely mom, given the extenuating circumstances!

The moms and dads in the family were no less happening, actually. They went on and on about their earlier visits to the coastal state, and gave neighbouring listeners the distinct impression that their clan habitually flew to Goa en masse, with unerring regularity. Card games followed before the plane’s descent began and the number of disputes that so called adults indulged in were far beyond the DRS allowances on a cricket pitch. And just as I was finally managing to concentrate on my writing a huge uproar took place in row 8, which was just behind my row. Apparently, a newly married young lady, the latest entrant to the family, had won her first ever round and a very animated round of back slapping by all concerned was taking place.The said young lady demurely acknowledged the cheers and even blushed for a bit, a quality fast vanishing from the scene these days. Confidence levels are very high among millennials and coyness is a rarity.

Families that travel together and even groups comprising of friendly couples actually add zest and gusto to the experience that a solo traveller might sorely have missed. It is all very well to get away from humanity at times in the search for quietude and even inner salvation. But the sheer hoopla and hubbub which joint families or loose assemblages of people potentially present before us are quite engrossing as well.

A writer loves to observe diversity, a multitude of expressions, moodiness, and clamour, even. What would the human spectacle be without the fun and fizz of it all? We weren’t born to live a humdrum life at all. And, while we must venture to foray towards the inner quest ultimately, there’s much to be said about enjoying ourselves, en route!

A saint said that we’ve come to this world to entertain and be entertained. We don’t need to take ourselves too seriously. By the way, I became a big fan of that little mischief monger on the flight. But thank God he didn’t spill any soft drink upon my trousers!