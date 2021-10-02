Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ranjeet Singh murder: HC reserves judgment on plea seeking transfer of trial
Ranjeet Singh murder: HC reserves judgment on plea seeking transfer of trial

The Punjab and Haryana high court on August 24 had restrained the special CBI court, Panchkula, from pronouncing final verdict, two days before the final order
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 01:32 AM IST
The Punjab and Haryana high court bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan reserved the judgment after hearing all the parties in the Ranjeet Singh murder case against Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on a petition seeking transfer of the trial against former Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the Ranjeet Singh murder case.

The high court bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan took the decision after hearing all the parties.

Ranjit Singh’s son Jagseer Singh had approached the court in August seeking directions for the transfer of the case to any other court in the region. Ranjit Singh was murdered in 2002.

According to the CBI, Ranjit was killed as Ram Rahim suspected that he was behind the circulation of an anonymous letter on sexual exploitation of female disciples on the dera premises. Jagseer had questioned adjournments granted by the CBI judge a number of times since joining and also levelled allegations against a CBI public prosecutor for “interfering” in the “administration of justice” and “influencing” the proceedings. The CBI has denied allegations against its public prosecutor.

Acting on the plea, the high court on August 24 had restrained the special CBI court, Panchkula, from pronouncing the final verdict, two days before the final order.

