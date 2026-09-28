‘Rape degrades victim’s soul’: Court hands 20-yr-jail to two for Kinnaur gangrape

Shimla: A fast-track court in Kinnaur has sentenced two men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the gangrape of a 32-year-old woman, observing that sexual assault “degrades the soul of the victim.”

A fast-track court in Kinnaur has sentenced two men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the gangrape of a 32-year-old woman, observing that sexual assault “degrades the soul of the victim.”

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Passing the verdict on September 26, Rampur additional sessions judge Neha Dahiya held that any lenient punishment would be an injustice to the survivor, who was “dehumanized by two perverted men” during the attack exactly a year ago.

Dahiya also imposed a fine of ₹9,000 each on the convicts—Tabrez Alam, alias Biraj (26), a resident of Bihar, and Lakhinder, alias Lucky (24), a local from Grange in Kinnaur district.

“The offence of gang rape committed by the convicts was inhumane. Imposition of an inadequate sentence will be an injustice to the victim, who was dehumanized by two perverted men,” the court observed in its detailed order made available on Monday.

“Rape is a heinous crime against society and women’s dignity. What is inflicted is not mere physical injury; it leaves a scar on her mind, honour, reputation, and chastity. Besides psychological trauma, there is a social stigma that has a devastating effect. It affects the morale of society and must be severely dealt with,” the court said.

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{{^usCountry}} Warning against lenient sentences, the judge added: “In recent years, such offences against women are on the rise. If a just punishment is not awarded in cases like this, it would have a devastating effect on the victim and her family.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Warning against lenient sentences, the judge added: “In recent years, such offences against women are on the rise. If a just punishment is not awarded in cases like this, it would have a devastating effect on the victim and her family.” {{/usCountry}}

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According to the prosecution, the incident took place on September 26, 2025, when the victim, a mother of three, was returning home around 9.30pm after watching Ramleela at Bhavanagar in Kinnaur.

Tabrez Alam forcibly pulled her into a pick-up vehicle, while Lakhinder drove to a secluded spot near the Grange forest. The duo took turns raping her for nearly two hours before throwing her out of the vehicle.

When the woman failed to return home, her family alerted the police and began searching for her. They found her on National Highway-05 near the Palingi Nichar Road, where she narrated the ordeal.

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To establish the charges, the prosecution examined 15 witnesses. The victim’s oral testimony was further corroborated by a DNA report.

The court held that the prosecution successfully proved the accused acted with common intention to abduct, gang-rape, and criminally intimidate the victim.