Rare black eagle spotted at Chail wildlife sanctuary

A rare black eagle has been spotted for the first time in the lush Chail wildlife sanctuary located in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district. The sighting of the majestic bird, previously unseen within the sanctuary’s sprawling 16 sq km expanse, has left wildlife enthusiasts elated.

A rare black eagle has been spotted for the first time in the lush Chail wildlife sanctuary located in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district. The sighting of the majestic bird, previously unseen within the sanctuary’s sprawling 16 sq km expanse, has left wildlife enthusiasts elated. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Forest guard Sanjeev Sharma captured the bird on his camera.

“It’s rare to spot a black eagle. It has been sighted for the first time in the Chail Sanctuary and we hope their population seeing an uptick in Himachal. We hope to spot more of these birds in the near future,” says Rajiv Kumar, principal chief conservator of forests, wildlife, Himachal.

“The black eagle has been sighted in Chamba before, and it doesn’t have a fixed habitat,” he added.

The distinguishing feature of the majestic bird is its striking yellow beak, a vibrant contrast to its black feathers.

Wildlife aficionados have marveled at the unique behaviour of the black eagle – a preference for the treetop canopy, where it seemingly finds its perfect perch amidst the foliage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eagles, including the regal black eagle, have long been inhabitants of altitudes exceeding 3,000 metres, say experts.

The Chail sanctuary is home to a variety of species such as the pine pheasant, barking deer, leopard, ghoral and sambar. But it is the black eagle that now takes the center stage. The park is also home to a variety of birds. Cheer pheasant and kalij pheasant are the most popular birds that can be sighted in the sanctuary. Golden eagle and grey headed flycatcher flying in the sky offer a majestic sight.

After the sighting, experts from the wildlife department are busy gathering more details about the bird. The deputy forest officer (DFO), N Ravishankar has led the charge in understanding this newfound presence. “Each nuance of the eagle’s behaviour, habitat, and interaction with its surroundings is scrutinised, offering a deeper insight into the ecological web that sustains life within the sanctuary,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON