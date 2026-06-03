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Rashid returns to Tihar jail as interim bail ends

The Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) alleged that despite an “unprecedented crackdown” on the leadership and workers of AIP, hundreds of emotional supporters gathered from different parts of North Kashmir to bid a tearful farewell to Rashid as he left for Delhi

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 07:44 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
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With interim bail of Baramulla MP Er Rashid’s ending on Tuesday, hundred of his supporters assembled in his native village Mawar to bid him farewell while he left for Tihar Jail.

Baramulla MP Er Rashid. (File)
Baramulla MP Er Rashid. (File)

Before leaving for New Delhi, MP Baramulla asked his supporters to maintain peace and not to raise any slogans.

The Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) alleged that despite an “unprecedented crackdown” on the leadership and workers of AIP, hundreds of emotional supporters gathered from different parts of North Kashmir to bid a tearful farewell to Rashid as he left for Delhi.

“The administration has placed several AIP leaders and workers under restrictions in an attempt to prevent public gatherings. However, emotions overflowed across the entire route from Er Rashid’s native village to Srinagar, where people from all walks of life assembled in large numbers to express solidarity and affection for the incarcerated MP,” an AIP spokesman said, adding that people broke police barriers and restrictions at several places to catch a glimpse of Er Rashid and bid him goodbye.

Earlier, before leaving his residence, Er Rashid visited the graveyard of his late father, Khazir Mohammad Sheikh.

 
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