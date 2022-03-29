Ratify Rajiv-Longowal accord to transfer Chandigarh to Punjab: Harsimrat on central services rule on UT employees

Former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday sought ratification of the Rajiv-Longowal accord by parliament so that Chandigarh could be transferred to Punjab.

The Bathinda MP made this assertion while protesting against the Centre’s move to extend central civil services rules on Chandigarh union territory employees during zero hour in parliament. She termed this as another attempt to dilute Punjab’s stake over Chandigarh.

Urging the parliament to ratify the accord to safeguard the rights of Punjab and its people, she said, “Chandigarh is our capital and should be transferred to Punjab.”

Harsimrat said as per the Punjab Reorganization Act, 1966 when united Punjab was divided, it was decided that Chandigarh would be the temporary capital of Punjab and Haryana.

“It was also decided that Punjab and Haryana would have 60:40 share in posting of employees in the union territory. There was no provision of creation of any other cadre for recruitment in Chandigarh,” she added.

“Over time, this principle was diluted and separate cadres created and employees from other union territories were also posted in Chandigarh in the civil and police services,” she said, terming it as an attempt to weaken Punjab’s claim over Chandigarh. This is also against the Rajiv–Longowal accord and is aimed at snatching Punjab’s capital from the state.

Asserting that the Rajiv–Longowal accord stipulated that Chandigarh would be transferred to Punjab in 1986, she said not doing so was also a violation of the principle of federalism.

She said that the status of Punjabi has been diluted over the years in the union territory and that it would now become redundant with the central rules. According to her, earlier the central government had diluted Punjab’s share in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).