Rave party drugs recovered; Himachal resident among six arrested in Ludhiana

The Division number 8 police have recovered rave party drugs from the city and arrested six people, including a resident from Himachal Pradesh, in this connection.

The accused used to smuggle the drugs from Kasol in Himachal and sell it among the addicts in Ludhiana and surrounding areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police have recovered 2.903 gm Hashish, 1 gm LSD and 6 gm MDMA drugs, also known as rave party drugs, from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Amandeep Singh of Aman Park of Tharike village, Babbar alias Mac of Model Town Extension, Amit Kumar of Aman Park of Tharike village, Manoj Bhatia of Jawala Singh Nagar of Jassian road, Inderjit Singh of Rupnagar and Murali Markash of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP) Saumya Mishra said the Division number 8 police arrested three accused including Amandeep Singh, Babbar and Amit Kumar near Lakkar Bridge on January 16 following a tip-off.

On the information provided by the accused, the police arrested their aides Manoj Bhatia, Inderjit Singh and Murali Parkash.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While all the accused were arrested from different places in Ludhiana, Murali Parkash was arrested from Kasol.

A case under NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at police station Division number 8.

Sub-inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, SHO at police station Division number 8 said that more information has been expected from the accused during questioning.

The accused were involved in drug peddling for a long time but they were never arrested.

LSD and MDMA are expensive drugs. Chaudhary said that MDMA drugs are sold in ‘tola’ like gold. The accused used to sell 1 tola (10 gm) MDMA for ₹ 8,000. Even 0.1 gm of LSD drug is counted as commercial quantity. The accused used to sell 0.10 gm of LSD (the quantity is known as LSD stamp) for ₹4,000 to ₹8,000. Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Police had recovered the drugs from a rave party in Kasol in June 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}