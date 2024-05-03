 Ravneet Bittu’s ‘betrayal’ forced me to enter poll fray, says Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Warring - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ravneet Bittu’s ‘betrayal’ forced me to enter poll fray, says Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Warring

ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
May 03, 2024 08:42 AM IST

The three-time MP Bittu, the grandson of slain Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, had jumped ship and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 26 and was named saffron party’s candidate from Ludhiana on March 30.

State Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said might have not contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but Ravneet Singh Bittu’s ‘betrayal’ forced him to enter the poll fray.

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Congress’ Lok Sabha candidate from Ludhiana during a roadshow in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Congress’ Lok Sabha candidate from Ludhiana during a roadshow in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The three-time MP Bittu, the grandson of slain Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, had jumped ship and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 26 and was named saffron party’s candidate from Ludhiana on March 30.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Apart from Bittu, AAP’s Ashok Prashar Pappi and SAD’s Ranjit Singh Dhillon are in the fray from Ludhiana.

Warring, who started his campaign with a roadshow, targeted Bittu and said: “Such people have been in society for a long time. Even during the pre-Independence era, such traitors were touts of Britishers. We are here for an IPL contest, where ‘I’ stands for Indian Constitution and ‘P’ stands for political system and ‘L’ stands for Ludhiana.”

Warring, a three-time MLA from Gidderbaha, was accompanied by his wife Amrita and former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

Anti-Sikh riots victims association showed black flags to Warring near Aarti Chowk with heavy police presence preventing them from reaching the Warring cavalcade.

“Ludhiana has a maximum number of riot victims and we will make sure that Warring will lose the election from Ludhiana,” said Gurdeep Kaur, who is a member of the association protesting against the PPCC chief.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ravneet Bittu’s ‘betrayal’ forced me to enter poll fray, says Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Warring
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On