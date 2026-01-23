R-Day parade: Punjab tableau to showcase blend of spirituality, sacrifice

Chandigarh The tableau consists of a tractor and a trailer. The tractor portion has a hand symbol exuding a spiritual aura, signifying a humanitarian and compassionate approach. (HT)

The Punjab government’s tableau for the upcoming Republic Day parade on January 26 is set to be a “unique blend” of spirituality and the selfless spirit of sacrifice, officials said on Thursday.

According to an official spokesperson, the display is designed to uphold the ideals of humanity, compassion and religious values.

The tableau consists of a tractor and a trailer. The tractor portion has a hand symbol exuding a spiritual aura, signifying a humanitarian and compassionate approach.

A revolving “Ek Onkar” (God is One) symbol is placed at the front, alongside a cloth embossed with the words “Hind di Chadar”, representing protection for those facing oppression, the spokesperson said.

The trailer section depicts “Shabad Kirtan” performed by ‘raagis’, with a “Khanda Sahib” monument in the background, lending a transcendental colour to the surroundings. The rear section of the trailer features a model of Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, the place where ninth Sikh master Guru Tegh Bahadur was martyred.

The side panels of the tableau showcase the martyrdom of Guru Sahib’s devout Sikhs, Bhai Mati Dass, who was sawn alive; Bhai Sati Dass, who was tied in cotton and set on fire; and Bhai Dyala, who was boiled alive in a cauldron. These individuals chose martyrdom to uphold the highest traditions of humanity, the spokesperson said.

The Punjab government observed the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Anandpur Sahib in November last year, with various religious events held across the state.