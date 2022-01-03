Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Ready to offer Punjab home ministry at Sidhu's feet, says Dy CM Randhawa

The deputy CM’s comments came amid a growing cold war between Sidhu and the state government led by own party with the former often indulging in its criticism.
Punjab deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa with chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.(HT file photo)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 02:37 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday said he was ready to give up his home minister’s chair to Congress state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu if the latter wishes to.

Stating that the cricketer-turned-politician had been unhappy ever since Randhawa was made the home minister, the Dera Baba Nanak legislator said he would put the ministry at Sidhu’s feet within a minute if he wants the same.

The deputy CM’s comments came amid a growing cold war between Sidhu and the state government led by own party with the former often indulging in its criticism.

“Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has been upset with me ever since I became the home minister. If Sidhu wants the home ministry, then I will put it at his feet in a minute,” Randhawa was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Speaking about Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia who was booked under the NDPS Act recently, Randhawa said police teams were on a lookout for him. “Since he has no government security, it is wrong to say that police have knowledge about his whereabouts,” he said.

Randhawa added that as per his information, Majithia is not in Punjab. “These videos and photos (showing him at Golden temple) are fake. If he is spotted anywhere in Punjab, he will land in jail within a matter of minutes,” he further said.

