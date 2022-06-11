Realtor robbed of 1 crore at gunpoint in Dera Bassi

Four men robbed a property dealer of ₹1 crore at gunpoint and shot at a vegetable vendor when he chased after two of them in Dera Bassi on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Father of three, the vegetable vendor, Mohammad Sabir, 36, suffered a gunshot wound in the stomach, while another bullet scraped his head. He remains under treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

On the suspicion of the property dealer, Harjeet Singh Nagpal, that the robbery was executed at the behest of one Ranjodh Singh, who had recently brought him a property purchase offer, police arrested the latter and rounded up a suspect.

Nagpal told the police that he ran his business under the name “Nagpal Property Associates” on Barwala Road.

For the past few days, he was dealing with Ranjodh, a native of Zira, Ferozepur, currently living at Railway Vihar on VIP Road, Zirakpur.

Ranjodh had offered to help him buy a property at a lucrative price and they had met inthis regard for two hours on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, after a long phone call, Ranjodh informed him that the land owners will visit his office to finalise the deal and asked him to bring ₹1 crore for payment.

Nagpal said as he waited for the land owners, around 11 am, four men walked into his office brandishing a pistol and demanded the money.

Fearing for his life, Nagpal handed over the cash bag. While fleeing, two of the robbers snatched a youth’s motorcycle for easy escape, while the other two ran away on foot.

As Nagpal raised the alarm, Mohammad Sabir, who was selling vegetables near his office, chased after the two motorcycle-borne robbers and managed to grab one of them. But one of the robbers fired two shots at Sabir. One hit his stomach and another brushed past his head.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Acting swiftly after Nagpal’s complaint, police arrested Ranjodh and rounded up a suspect. They are being questioned and the case will be solved soon,” said Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni.

Suspecting that the robbers hid in one of the buildings on VIP Road, Zirakpur, police teams also cordoned off the area and searched the buildings.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Dera Bassi police station.