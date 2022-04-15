Recently opened Jawaddi cut sees surge in accidents, Ludhiana MC directed to install traffic lights

Repugnant to the idea of facilitating Jawaddi residents with a short route, the move to open Jawaddi cut at Southern bypass has turned the site into an accident-prone area.

Opened on the recommendations of MLA Gurpreet Gogi on April 12, the site has been witnessing accidents on a daily basis and traffic jams are also taking a toll on the commuters.

The experts had anticipated the threat and as per the information, the spot was also marked as ‘black spot’ in the past, as a number of accidents were reported at the site. Member of Punjab Road Safety Council, Rahul Verma, also urged the authorities to reconsider the move.

Verma said vehicles move at fast speed on the main road and opening the cut will certainly increase the chances of mishaps.

“In one of the accidents witnessed after the cut was opened by the authorities, a truck collided with a car. Though no casualty was reported, but the car got damaged and fatal accidents can also take place at the site. Earlier too, the cut was closed by the authorities as a number of accidents were reported at the site and a lady had died in an accident,” Verma said.

One of the residents of Model Town extension, Mandeep Singh, said, “Opening the cut has come as a relief for those who had to visit Jawaddi and adjoining areas from Model Town extension, as earlier they had to take a detour from Dugri canal bridge. But the authorities should also ensure the safety of the commuters. Traffic experts should plan things out so that the cut also remains open and no accidents take place at the site.”

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP-Traffic), Saumya Mishra, said the cut has been opened by the public works department (PWD). After knowing about the incidents of collision and accidents, the traffic police have now written to PWD and MC to take corrective steps, so that no accidents take place at the site, DCP said.

Traffic lights to be installed at the site: Gogi

Meanwhile, MLA Gogi said the cut has been opened due to the longstanding demand of the residents as they had to take a detour of around 1 km for reaching Jawaddi from Model Town extension and vice versa.

“The MC has been directed to construct speed breakers at both sides of the roads and install traffic lights to avoid accidents at the site. Lives will not be put at risk and lights will be installed at the site soon,” Gogi said.