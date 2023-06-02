Chandigarh sees 55% jump in GST collection in May, nets 259 crore

The gross goods and services tax (GST) collection for May saw a record increase of 55% as compared to the gross tax collected during the corresponding period last year. Chandigarh had collected just ₹ 130 crore as GST in May 2021. (iStock)

According to the Union finance ministry, the collection for May stood at ₹259 crore, ₹92 crore more than the ₹167 crore collected in May 2022.

The city had collected just ₹130 crore in May 2021.

The GST collection for April had recorded a marginal increase of 2%, as against the gross collection in April last year. The collection stood at ₹255 crore, ₹6 crore more than the ₹249 crore collected in April 2022.

The city had recorded a jump of 10.09% in the GST collection in March. The revenue collection was ₹202 crore, ₹18 crore more than the ₹184 crore collected in March 2022.