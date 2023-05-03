After record-breaking chill on first May day, Chandigarh’s temp dips further

After the city’s maximum temperature plunged to 25.7°C on Monday, making it the coldest May day since 1953, it dropped further to 24.3°C on Tuesday.

Visitors throng Sukhna Lake to enjoy the pleasant weather following the rain in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the mercury is expected to stay in the same ballpark on Wednesday as well as light rain will continue in the city.

The 8.3 mm rain on Monday was followed by 13.2 mm showers on Tuesday that kept the maximum temperature from rising.

At 24.3°C, the maximum temperature on Tuesday was 13.2 degrees below normal and lowest since 19°C on March 31.

The minimum temperature also dipped from 21.3°C to 19°C, 4.3 degrees below normal and lower than the coldest night in the month in 2022, when it had gone down to 19.1°C on May 23. However, in 2021, it had dropped even further to 18.2°C on May 14.

IMD officials said the temperature dropped swiftly over the past two days due to two active Western Disturbances in the region, caused primarily due to climate change, as WDs were not common around this time of the year.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “The active WDs will bring in more rain on Wednesday, followed by cloudy weather on Thursday and Friday. Thereon, the temperature will start rising, although there will be no sudden spike. The usual May temperatures can be expected only around the third week.”

Meanwhile, as another WD is expected to affect the region from Friday night onwards, there will be chances of more light rain on Saturday. Similar weather may continue into the second week as well.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 24°C and 28°C, and the minimum temperature around 18°C.

