Chandigarh sizzles at 40.8°C on Sunday, sees hottest day of the season

The city recorded the hottest day of the season on Sunday with the temperature climbing to 40.8 degrees Celsius from 39.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

(HT File Photo)

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), fresh western disturbance (WD) will start showing effect from Tuesday and the temperatures are likely to drop in the coming days.

At 40.8 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature was 1.1 degrees above normal. This season the maximum temperature touched 40 degrees Celsius on two occasions --May 17 and April 17, but this is the first time that it has jumped above 40 degrees Celsius this season.

In comparison, last year, the highest maximum temperature in May had gone up to 43.6°C on May 15. This year the temperature has been lower owing to the uncharacteristic spell of rain in May.

As per IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh, the temperature is likely to stay high on Monday also but from Tuesday it’s likely to come down. “Due to the WD, rain is expected from Tuesday onwards and the city may see more rain till Friday. Maximum temperatures can fall to 33 degrees Celsius during this period,” he said.

The minimum temperature went down from 24 degrees Celsius on Saturday to 23.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 2.3 degrees below normal. In the next three days, the maximum temperature is likely to stay between 36 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will remain between 24 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, IMD predicted.