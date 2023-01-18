Recruitment at constituent colleges: PU seeks clarification from Punjab govt over service conditions

With Panjab University (PU) planning to recruit teachers at its constituent colleges, the varsity has recently sought a clarification from the Punjab government regarding the terms and services conditions for the recruitment and pay scales.

The varsity has six constituent colleges in different districts across the state. The development comes after the state government representative during the last meeting of PU’s board of finance (BoF) had observed that the pay-scales, recruitment procedure, service conditions of teachers and staff working in the constituent colleges should be in accordance with the Punjab government, as they are funded by the state government.

In view of the observations, the PU syndicate in November decided that a clarification from the department of higher education, Punjab, should be sought regarding the terms and conditions of teachers serving in constituent colleges.

Constituent colleges to work under full control of PU

Now, PU has communicated to the state government that the senate — the varsity’s apex governing body — in 2010 had resolved that the constituent colleges would function under the full administrative control of PU, including the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff.

“The service conditions approved by PU would be applicable to the staff working in these colleges,” the varsity has written to the Punjab government.

Notably, the varsity syndicate in 2015 had decided that all rules and regulations applicable to professors, readers and lecturers working at the varsity’s teaching departments, as enshrined in PU Calendar volume-1 2007, should be applicable to teaching faculty working in PU constituent colleges.

“The eligibility and qualification for the appointment of principal and teaching faculty be as per the regulations of University Grants Commission (UGC), as amended from time to time,” the syndicate had decided.

The varsity has now submitted to the state government that while the recruitment procedure, pay scales of teaching staff and the teaching staff could be in accordance with the Punjab government rules, the service conditions, rules and regulations be applicable as per PU as approved by the syndicate and senate from time to time.

Speaking about the same, a senior university official said a committee formed by the state government to discuss the adoption of UGC 2018 regulations for the recruitment of teachers had resolved that the recruitment template for teachers at its constituent colleges should be as per the university. “However, we have not received any official response from the state government to our communication so far,” the official maintained.

There is vacancy for 83 faculty members at PU’s six constituent colleges, which is being filled by temporary assistant professors. While four colleges – in Sikhwala, Sri Muktsar Sahib; Balachaur, SBS Nagar, Nihalsingh Wala, Moga; and Guru Harsahai, Ferozepur – were constituted in 2011, two colleges – Dharamkot, Moga, and Mokham Khan Wala, Ferozepur – were started in 2016-17.

