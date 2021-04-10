Red Fort violence accused Lakha Sidhana leads march to Delhi border

Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, who is wanted by the Delhi Police in the Red Fort violence incident, on Friday led a march of farmers protesting against the Centre’s three agriculture laws to the Delhi border from Gurdwara Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur district.

Earlier, addressing a gathering at the gurdwara, Sidhana said he was not scared of being arrested and the farmers’ agitation was a battle of survival for Punjab. “The farmers are united and thousands of youths are marching to Delhi again. It is important how we win the struggle,” he said.

“We will block the KMP (Kundli-Manesar-Palwal) Expressway in Delhi on Saturday and a protest march will be taken out to Parliament next month. We will follow the instructions of farmer unions. The Delhi Police have even arrested my cousin Gurdeep Singh and his friend Gurpreet from Patiala yesterday,” added Sidhana while addressing the gathering from a truck.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders Surjit Singh Phool, Manjit Singh Rai and Baldev Singh Sirsa besides Sikh preacher Harjinder Singh Majhi were also present at the gurdwara.

The procession was organised by Sidhana’s youth supporters after the Samyukt Kisan Morcha allowed him to address the protesting farmers from the stage at Singhu recently.

On Sidhana’s address at the rally, Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said, “We are looking into the matter.”

Skips address at

Shambu border

The gangster-turned-activist skipped his scheduled address to the protesting farmers at Shambu barrier on the Punjab-Haryana border.

Navdeep Singh, a youth farmer leader, said the decision to skip the address was taken due to security reasons.

The farmer leaders who addressed the gathering from a truck slammed the Delhi Police for framing Sidhana by invoking “false charges”.

No office-bearer of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) was seen in the procession.

(Inputs from Ambala)