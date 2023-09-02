Reforms post civil hospital death: House surgeons, ward attendants to oversee working at all times

In wake of the tragic death of a road mishap victim at the civil hospital last Sunday, authorities have undertaken certain reforms to hospital protocols to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

As part of the same, house surgeons and ward attendants are now required to be on duty at all times at all wards — with intensified focus on night duty. To ensure accountability and transparency, photographs documenting the implementation of these reforms are being sent to higher officials.

“Correct duty rosters have been issued, and staff members must obtain prior permission and arrange replacements when taking leave. Failure to adhere to these guidelines will result in personal accountability” a senior hospital official said.

Additional measures to address the staff shortage include the request for additional manpower from the government, which is necessary amid the high number of patients. Doctors will also be required to conduct evening rounds, and each of the three senior medical officers (SMO) will take turns overseeing night rounds.

In a bid to ensure the smooth functioning of its medical facilities, the civil hospital has also issued an office order directing Dr Amanpreet Kaur, a medicine specialist, and Dr Saurav Singla, an ortho specialist, to organise regular orientation programmes for incoming house surgeons. The aim of this program is to familiarise them with the standard operating procedures (SOP) related to their duties in the hospital’s wards, emergency services and mortuary.

After conducting the program, Kaur and Singla are required to report back to the hospital administration to confirm its completion.

A patient injured in a road accident who was left unattended on a stretcher in an unknown ward had succumbed to his injuries after falling off of the stretcher. Taking note of the same, the Punjab chief secretary had ordered an investigation at the district level.

As a result of the investigation, significant reforms have been instituted to address the root causes of the incident and prevent its recurrence. Notably, the responsibilities of all hospital staff have been clearly defined and enhanced vigilance measures have been implemented.

