In efforts to upgrade and sharpen the skills of its priests, the Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Wednesday started an 11-day refresher course on Wednesday at the temple in Katra.

Refresher course for priests begins at Vaishno Devi shrine (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The course was formally inaugurated by Murli Manohar, vice chancellor of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University in the presence of Umesh Sharma, sub-divisional magistrate Bhawan, head pujari and other dignitaries on the occasion.

The training will be imparted on ritualistic skills by experts from well renowned institutions of Central Sanskrit University in New Delhi, Kashi in Varanasi in collaboration with Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan in Basohli.

The refresher course will be imparted to 31 priests in two batches with focus on specific rituals, mantras and practices that a priest needs to master besides, highly specific and professional approach about their ‘pujan vidhi’.

The main training contents include ‘karam kaand’, ‘upasna kaand’, ‘gyan kaand, ‘suktas’, ‘stotras’ and ‘sandhya vandan’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!