Regional buzz | Srinivasulu calling the shots

Manthari Srinivasulu, BJP state general secretary, organisation (Punjab), has emerged as one of the strongest figures in the party’s state unit, especially after the appointment of Kewal Singh Dhillon as the new state chief. The RSS-backed organisational secretary is understood to have played a key role in advocating Dhillon’s appointment before the high command. While he does not share cordial relations with some senior party leaders who have long nurtured the party in Punjab, Srinivasulu was able to convince the leadership of the need to appoint a Jat Sikh chief.

Manthari Srinivasulu, BJP state general secretary, organisation (Punjab). (HT)

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Govt turning Punjab into country’s Who will be the new Bathinda mayor?

After the Aam Aadmi Party won the Bathinda Municipal Corporation elections on Friday with a clear majority, two names have emerged as frontrunners for the mayor’s position. Padamjeet Mehta is seen as a strong contender, as his father, businessman and Punjab Cricket Association president Amarjit Mehta, was given a free hand by the party’s central leadership during the campaign. Following the results, the name of Harbans Kaur, winner from Ward 5, is also doing the rounds. She is the mother-in-law of Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Sandhwan.

Officials on tenterhooks after ED raids

Punjab’s housing and urban development department officials are on tenterhooks after the recent Enforcement Directorate raids on builders over alleged irregularities in securing change of land use approvals. Sources said senior officers have put key development decisions on hold amid growing uncertainty. The agency has also sought records of all CLU permissions granted over the past five years. “Even routine meetings on major development projects are not being held,” a senior department official said.

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{{^usCountry}} Harbhajan gets active {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harbhajan gets active {{/usCountry}}

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Days after quitting the AAP and joining the BJP, Rajya Sabha member and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh resumed his political activities by meeting Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday. Harbhajan, who is currently part of the IPL commentary panel, said they discussed important issues concerning Punjab, including development, public welfare, and strengthening law and order. Bhajji, facing criticism from AAP supporters after his switch, also requested cooperation from the central government in safeguarding Punjab’s interests and accelerating development.

Harbhajan Singh (HT)

Brows raised over PTM’s ‘political makeover’

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The Punjab government’s mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) held across government schools on Saturday is facing criticism from teachers’ organisations, who dubbed it a “publicity move”. According to union leaders, optics overshadowed academic concerns at these events where schools were instructed to install large flex banners carrying photographs of chief minister Bhagwant Mann and education minister Harjot Bains, besides setting up selfie points for parents and students. Teachers also distributed polybags bearing the CM’s photograph and containing pamphlets highlighting the government’s achievements. All in the name of Sikhya Kranti.

A special badge for ₹89/month

Unlike most political leaders, Kewal Singh Dhillon, the newly appointed Punjab BJP president offers a ₹89 monthly subscription on his official Facebook page. Paid subscribers receive a special badge next to their comments on the two-time former legislator’s posts and live videos. However, the purpose of this fan-funding subscription is not clearly mentioned on the page.

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Kewal Singh Dhillon (HT)

(Contributed by Vishal Joshi, Ravinder Vasudeva, Hillary Victor, Navrajdeep Singh & Akanksha Attri)