Register tenants, domestic helps with police within 10 days: Panchkula DCP
In the wake of increasing gangster activity in Punjab’s areas bordering Panchkula, deputy commissioner of police Surinder Pal Singh has set a 10-day deadline for land owners to get their tenants and domestic helps registered with the police.
The order stated that there had been reports of crime against people and property in the region and suspected terrorist activities in the neighbouring districts of Panchkula in the recent past. “In some of these cases, the crimes were committed by unverified tenants, lease holders, paying guests, domestic servants and helpers. Their correct names, addresses and antecedents were not known to the local police, thereby hampering investigation,” it read.
The DCP said correct names and addresses should be available with the property owner, manager, lessor and employer as well as the local police to carry out necessary verification and avoid causing danger to human life and property that disturbed the peace in Panchkula district.
Exercising powers conferred upon him under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the DCP directed the property owners, managers, lessors and employers to submit online or manual information about their tenants, lessees, paying guests, domestic helps, helpers, etc., along with their name, home address and attested photographs in the police station concerned.
“The information must be submitted within 10 days from the date of issue of these orders so that their antecedents and home address can be verified by the local police,” said the order, which will be in force for two months till September 19.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases breach 300 mark after five months
Tricity's daily Covid-19 cases shot up to 333 on Thursday – a 43% jump from the 232 cases the day before. The 333 cases were also highest since February 5, when 361 people were found infected, over five months ago. With 133 cases, Mohali was the biggest contributor to the daily spike. With the daily cases soaring steadily, tricity's active cases reached 1,388 on Wednesday, a first in over five months.
-
SC asks Chandigarh admn, MHA to meet and iron out pending policy issues
The bench of justice Hemant Gupta and Vikram Nath observed, “As per the status report filed, we find that the Chandigarh administration is passing on the burden of certain issues on theeping in view the issues involved, we direct adviser to the Chandigarh administration to meet Ashutosh Agnihotri, joint secretary, MHA, and iron out the issues which can be decided by mutual discussion.”
-
Chandigarh: Fraudster tries gift voucher scam by using HC chief justice’s image on WhatsApp
In yet another case of WhatsApp gift voucher scam, a fraudster posed as the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court, Ravi Shankar Jha, in an attempt to defraud court officials. Police have registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 468 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66D of the IT Act at the Sector 3 police station.
-
Noida man held for duping Chandigarh of ₹3.25 lakh in matrimonial fraud
Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for duping a Sector-30 resident of ₹3.25 lakh after contacting hthe complainant, Manpreet Kaur'sthrough a fake profile on a matrimonial website. Amit, is a resident of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. According to the complainant, Manpreet Kaur, the accused got in touch with her on a matrimonial website in August 2021, claiming to be “Amit Bedi”.
-
HC stays fine imposed on HSVP chief administrator by Haryana Right to Service panel
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday stayed the penalty and compensation imposed on Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran chief administrator Ajit Balaji Joshi by the Haryana Right to Service Commission. The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh acted on the plea of Joshi and has sought a response from the government by August 10. He claims the order was passed without jurisdiction, being out of the purview of the commission.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics