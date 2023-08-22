: Eligible people from the Sikh community of Haryana willing to get registered as voters for the much-awaited and yet to be announced elections of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) can submit their applications from September 1. Applications to register as voter for HSGMC polls open from Sep 1

According to commissioner (gurdwara elections) justice HS Bhalla (retd), the applications to register as voter will be accepted till September 30.

He said that delimitation of wards of the HSGMC has been constituted by the state government and published in official gazette.

“Any person who wishes to get his/her name registered for the electoral roll of HSGMC may submit application from September 1 to September 30,” he said, adding that 40 wards have been made after the ward delimitation process to hold HSGMC elections started.

Justice Bhalla said that he has also appointed returning officers vide a notification on August 17 and that instructions have been issued to all the deputy commissioners (DCs) for the registration of names for electoral roll of the HSGMC.

He said that application form for registration of names for preparation of electoral rolls are available free of cost with the patwari in rural area and secretary of municipal committee/council/corporation in urban area.

He said there are certain requisite qualifications for registration of name in the electoral roll of the HSGMC.

“Any person who has been a resident of the ward for not less than six months at the time of registration as voter and is a Sikh of not less than 18 years of age (as on January 1, 2023) is eligible...who is a patit or trims or shaves his beard or keshas, uses tobacco, kutha (halal meat) or intoxicants and takes alcoholic drinks shall not be eligible for registration,” justice Bhalla said in a statement.

In December last year, the Haryana government appointed justice Bhalla as commissioner, gurdwara elections, under the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Act after Karamjit Singh, chief of the Yamunanagar-based Sewapanthi sect, was elected president of the ad-hoc panel of the HSGMC till the committee elections are held in 18 months.

In December 2022 also the Haryana government had constituted the 38-member ad hoc committee to manage, supervise and take over all assets of gurdwaras in the state, including movable and immovable properties.

These steps were taken in the wake of September 2022 ruling of the Supreme Court upholding the validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Act, paving the way for the HSGMC to control all gurdwaras in the state.