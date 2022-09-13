Regularisation of contractual employees: Ludhiana MC House to take final call on September 21

Irked over delay in regularising contractual workers working in the municipal corporation (MC) for decades, different employees’ unions reached the MC’s Zone-A office on Tuesday to meet mayor Balkar Sandhu, who announced to hold MC General House meeting on September 21.

The members of the union said the MC General House had approved a resolution to regularise the jobs of around 3,600 contractual employees on July 25, but with a condition to re-verify the lists of employees after the councillors alleged inclusion of dead and non-existent employees in the list.

“An inquiry was marked into the case, but the report has not yet been made public. Chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann had handed over appointment letters to two employees as a symbolic gesture during the Independence Day celebrations in the city and the rest of the employees have been waiting for their appointment letters since then, “ members said.

Sandhu said a meeting had already been fixed for September 21 to get the final nod of the House to regularise employees. The lists would be tabled and the House would take the final call, he added.

MC receives ₹26-crore pending GST share

Struggling to pay salaries, the MC has received ₹26-crore pending GST share from the state government. The authorities said they would now be able to pay the pending salary for the last month. The MC has to pay around ₹28-crore as monthly salary.