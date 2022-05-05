Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Regularisation of jobs: Employees’ union submit memorandum with Ludhiana MC chief

The other demands of the employees' union included payment of EPF installments, dues etc. They also demanded that the employees who have been working on contractual basis in the MC suvidha kendras should be employed at DC rate of the Ludhiana district until the government regularises their jobs
MC employees’ union to submitting memorandum with MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal regarding their pending demands including regularization of contractual employees at Zone A in Ludhiana on May 04, 2022. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 05, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Municipal Karamchari Dal — municipal employees’ association — on Wednesday submitted a memorandum over their long-pending demand regarding regularisation of contractual staff with municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Sabbarwal at the MC’s Zone A office..

The other demands of the employees’ union included payment of EPF installments, dues etc. They also demanded that the employees who have been working on contractual basis in the MC suvidha kendras should be employed at DC rate of the district until the government regularises their jobs.

The employees said the previous Congress government had also issued notification to regularise over 2,800 contractual employees, but the government is yet to implement the same at ground level.

Chairperson of the union Vijay Danav and president Yashpal Chaudhary said they will be forced to raise an agitation, if the authorities fail to fulfil employees’ demands

Earlier, another MC employees’ union: Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee, had also submitted a memorandum with Sabbarwal seeking regularisation of employees.

Sabbarwal said the matter is being taken up at the government level.

