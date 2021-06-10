Relaxation in curbs raises hopes of Punjab sportspersons eager to be back on grounds

After Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh allowed the training for national and international sports events and directed the department of sports and youth affairs to issue necessary instructions and guidelines, players are hopeful that they will be allowed to practise in the stadiums, grounds, sports academies and under the supervision of their coaches.

Sportspersons have been contacting their coaches to know the timings and guidelines they have to follow while visiting the Guru Nanak Stadium and other academies as since February, they have been practising at home due to surge in Covid cases.

Players are also enquiring about the hostel facilities as many of them hail from different districts.

Coaches said that they have been providing online coaching to the players so that they can continue with their practice at home, but most of them are keen to come to stadiums to join their team members.

Gini, an 18-year-old Judoka, who had bagged a gold medal in the National School Games, said, “I am excited to go back to stadium for practice as online classes are not proving very beneficial. In judo, we have to follow techniques, speed and require another person for training. At home, it is difficult to concentrate. I am playing in the 63kg category and have to maintain weight, otherwise I will not be allowed to participate. I gained 5kg than the actual weight required and was not able to maintain the ideal weight.” A native of Faridkot, she said, “I have been playing judo since 2014 and miss other players while practising at home.”

Sarajot Singh,18, a hockey player, said, “For the last three months, I have been out of regular practice and miss my fellow team members. Staying at home since March has affected my health and performance. As the Covid cases are on a decline, the government must allow all sportspersons to practise in stadiums and reopen academies.”

Guidelines to be issued next week

Punjab sports department deputy director Kartar Singh said, “Proper guidelines will be issued keeping in mind the health advisory and after receiving the orders in writing, the district sports department will be able to allow players to practise in the stadiums. The instructions will be issued by next week and players can then be trained for the national and international-level competitions.”

District sports officer Ravinder Singh said, “We are waiting for the orders from the sports department after which we will allow players to practise here.”